Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to revive diplomatic ties after years of tensions

Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions between the two countries, including a devastating attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production attributed to Tehran.

The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid China’s ceremonial National People’s Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese government as Gulf states perceive the United States to be slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a years-long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The two countries released a joint communique with China, which apparently brokered the agreement. Chinese state media did not immediately report on the deal.

Advertisement

Iranian state media posted images and video it described as being taken in China with the meeting. It showed Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, with a Saudi official and a Chinese official whom state TV identified as Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“After implementing of the decision, the foreign ministers of both nations will meet to prepare for exchange of ambassadors,” Iranian state television said. It added that the talks had been held over four days.

Saudi Arabian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press. Shortly after the Iranian announcement, Saudi state media began publishing the same statement.

Saudi Arabia broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia days earlier had executed a prominent Shiite cleric, triggering the demonstrations.

In the years since, tensions have risen dramatically across the Middle East since the United States unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. Since then, Iran has been blamed for a series of attacks, including one that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in 2019, temporarily halving the kingdom’s crude production.

Though Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels initially claimed responsibility for the attack, Western nations and experts have blamed the attack directly on Tehran. Iran has long denied responsibility. It has also denied carrying out other assaults attributed to it by others.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sana, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition armed with U.S. weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has created a humanitarian disaster and pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

A six-month cease-fire in Yemen’s war, the longest of the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. That led to fears that the war could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including more than 14,500 civilians.

In recent months, negotiations have been ongoing, including in Oman, a longtime interlocutor between Iran and the U.S. Some are hoping for an agreement ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which will begin later in March.

The U.S. Navy and its allies have seized a number of weapons shipments recently that they describe as coming from Iran heading to Yemen. Iran denies arming the Houthis. A United Nations arms embargo bars nations from sending weapons to the Houthi rebels.