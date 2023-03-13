Iran says 22,000 people arrested in anti-government protests have been pardoned

Iran announced Monday that the country’s supreme leader has pardoned 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests sweeping the Islamic Republic. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the mass release.

The statement by the head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, offered for the first time a glimpse of the full scope of the government’s crackdown that followed the demonstrations over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police.

It also suggests that Iran’s theocracy now feels secure enough to admit the scale of the unrest, which represented one of the most serious challenges to the establishment since the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tens of thousands also were detained in the purges that followed the revolution.

However, anger remains in the country as it struggles through the collapse of the nation’s currency, economic woes and uncertainty over its ties to the wider world after the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Ejehi as announcing the 22,000 figure Monday. Iranian state media had previously suggested that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could pardon that many people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when pious Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Ramadan starts later next week.

Ejehi said a total of 82,656 prisoners and those facing charges had been pardoned. Of those, some 22,000 had been arrested amid the demonstrations, he said. Those pardoned had not committed theft or violent crimes, he added.

In February, Iran had acknowledged that “tens of thousands” had been detained in the protests. Monday’s acknowledgment from Ejehi offered an even higher number than what activists had previously cited.

More than 19,700 people have been arrested during the protests, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been tracking the crackdown. At least 530 people have been killed as authorities violently suppressed demonstrations, the group said. Iran has not offered a death toll for months.

The announcement also came ahead of next week’s celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. On Tuesday, some in Iran also mark the nearly 4,000-year-old Persian tradition known as the Festival of Fire, which is linked to the Zoroastrian religion. Hard-liners discourage such celebrations, viewing them as pagan holdovers.

There have been calls for anti-government protests around both events. While mass demonstrations have cooled in recent weeks, nightly chants against Iran’s theocracy can still be heard in some neighborhoods of Tehran.

The announcement of pardons followed a major geopolitical development last week, when Iran and Saudi Arabia said Friday that, with China’s mediation, they agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after a seven-year freeze in relations. That agreement could help aid an end to the years-long war in Yemen, which sees a Saudi-led coalition battle the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold the Yemeni capital, Sana.

It has also helped boost Iran’s currency, the rial, in recent days against the dollar.