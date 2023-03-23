Advertisement
1 person fatally shot during multi-day hostage rescue in Houston, FBI says

Associated Press
HOUSTON — 

One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multi-day law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the FBI said.

The sheriff’s office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county’s district attorney’s office.

World & Nation

Waller County Dist. Atty. Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

