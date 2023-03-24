Ongoing protests in France force Britain’s King Charles to postpone visit

Protesters angry over French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension changes staged scattered actions Friday, with the ongoing unrest leading officials to postpone a planned state visit by Britain’s King Charles III.

Although no major protests were planned for Friday, train traffic was slowed, rows of trucks blocked access to Marseille’s commercial port and debris still littered the streets of Paris following Thursday’s mass demonstrations.

More than 450 protesters were arrested Thursday in Paris and beyond as some 300 demonstrations around the country drew more than 1 million people to protest against Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday that some 441 police and gendarmes were injured as violence marred some marches.

He added that 1,000 trashcans were set on fire in the French capital during the previous day’s action. Amid a weeks-long garbage collectors strike, trashcans have become a symbol of the protest.

Macron’s office announced that a state visit by the British monarch was postponed. Charles had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday for his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday. The German part of the trip was still scheduled to go ahead.

Polls show that most French people oppose Macron’s pension changes, which he says are necessary to keep the system afloat.

The supply of fuel to Paris by the large Gonfreville-L’Orcher refinery in Normandy resumed Friday after police intervened, according to Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher. At the Fos-sur-mer oil terminal near Marseille, however, protesters were meeting to plan future oil refinery blockades.

Fearing disruptions in coming days, France’s Civil Aviation Authority has requested that one-third of flights be canceled Sunday at Paris’ second airport, Orly, with 20% to be canceled Monday.

Unions have called for new protests and strikes Tuesday, the day King Charles had been scheduled to visit Bordeaux. The heavy wooden door of the elegant Bordeaux City Hall was destroyed by fire Thursday night by people taking part in an unauthorized demonstration.

The mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, said Friday that he had “difficulty understanding the interest of such acts of vandalism.”

The protests have drawn support from beyond France’s borders. In Greece, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the French Embassy in Athens on Thursday to show solidarity.

Protesters chanted slogans and held placards that said, “Macron, your democracy hangs on nine votes” and “From Greece: Victory for the workers of France.”