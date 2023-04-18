Technology issues delay more than 1,500 Southwest Airlines flights nationwide

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737s are seen at San Diego International Airport.

More than 1,500 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed Tuesday morning by technical problems with the embattled air carrier’s systems.

Operations were affected “as a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced,” Southwest tweeted.

At least 1,512 Southwest flights were delayed in the U.S. by 8:15 a.m. Pacific time, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed that Southwest requested the agency pause the airline’s departures.

The delays come after the airline experienced a historic meltdown in December, forcing Southwest to cancel more than half of its flights over a week.

Delayed Southwest passengers aired their frustrations with the airline on social media Tuesday.

“I’ve been sitting on a plane from Las Vegas to San Diego for 2 hours waiting for a ‘weather report,’” one person wrote on Twitter. “This 45 minute flight will now take 4 hours. What a complete joke and waste of time.”

“Sitting on the tarmac at Midway due to a computer problem causing a @SouthwestAir nationwide ground stop,” another wrote. “Airlines require systems that have 99.999% uptime. Time to install some new IT leadership that takes availability culture seriously.”

The Times did not immediately receive a response for a request for more information.