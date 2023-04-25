Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian ex-mercenary, seeking asylum in Norway, admits to charges following bar brawl

Lawyer with former member of Russian private military contractor Wagner
Andrey Medvedev, right, a former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner, listens to his lawyer during a court hearing in Oslo.
(Gorm Kallestad / NTB Scanpix)
Associated Press
Share
COPENHAGEN — 

A former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner who is seeking asylum in Norway has admitted charges of resisting arrest after a bar brawl and carrying an air gun.

Andrey Medvedev appeared in court in Oslo on Tuesday. He denied using violence against police officers who handcuffed him outside an Oslo pub in February, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

“He didn’t quite understand what was going on and panicked,” his defense lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told NTB. “He believes that he did not kick but that he spat because it hurt” when he was put in handcuffs.

Advertisement

Medvedev has also pleaded guilty to carrying an air gun in another episode in March when he went to a pub in downtown Oslo.

FILE - Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the 'PMC Wagner Centre', which is associated with businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block during National Unity Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 4, 2022. Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, has played an increasingly visible role in the fighting in Ukraine. (AP Photo, File)

World & Nation

Russia’s notorious private army tries to retool its image. Welcome to the Wagner-verse

Once content to work in secret, the Russian private military contractor Wagner is now busy boosting its brand as its fighters try to subdue Ukraine.

He will probably get a short jail sentence, prosecutor Vegard Gjertsen told NTB. It was not clear when the sentence would be pronounced.

Medvedev, who has said that he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, fled to Norway earlier this year, crossing illegally over its 123-mile-long border with Russia.

Medvedev said he originally signed up to join the Wagner company from July to November 2022 but left after his contract was extended without his consent. He said he was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied participating in any himself.

Earlier, he reportedly told Russian dissident group Gulagu.net that he was ready to tell everything he knew about the shadowy private military company and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement