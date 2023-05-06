Gunman, multiple victims dead in mass shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

People leave a shopping center in Allen, Texas, as police stand by after reports of a shooting Saturday.

Multiple people were shot at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen on Saturday, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country.

Emergency calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets. An Allen police dispatcher confirmed that the department was investigating a shooting but couldn’t say more.

WFAA-TV reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children.

Advertisement

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas), whose congressional district encompasses the mall, said he had confirmed with law enforcement that the shooter is dead, and that no one else was believed to have been involved in the attack.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

Hundreds of shoppers stood outside, across the street from the mall, on Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M and wearing headphones when he heard the sound of gunshots.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said.

People in the store scattered before employees ushered them into the fitting rooms and then a lockable backroom, he said. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes lay nearby.

Once outside, Payton saw bodies.

“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were slumped over bags on the ground and covered in white towels, he said.

“It broke me when I walked out,” he said, “to see that.”

Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. Payton said he assumed it was the shooter, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia Sportswear store when the shooting started.

“We had just gotten in, just a couple minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping,” Mary Ann Greene told the Associated Press. “I said, ‘Was that gunfire?’”

Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greenes said.

Eber Romero was at the Under Armour store when a cashier mentioned that there was a shooting.

As he left the store, Romero said, the mall appeared empty, and all of the shops had their security gates down. Then he started seeing broken glass and people who had been shot on the floor.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot as gunfire is heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall after the emergency calls, with multiple ambulances, some from neighboring cities, on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Politics Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy For President Biden, good jobs report raises hopes the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing — possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears.

The Dallas office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

Allen, a suburb about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.