Two Americans found dead in luxury hotel room in Mexico’s Baja California Sur
Two Americans were found dead in their hotel room at a luxury resort in Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to news reports.
Paramedics responded to a report of unconscious hotel guests and found the two dead of suspected gas inhalation, the Associated Press reported.
The victims were found around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hyatt’s Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, a coastal community between Todos Santos and Los Cabos, according to ABC News.
They were identified by the Baja California Sur attorney general’s office as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, ABC News reported, adding that Lutz is from Newport Beach.
The attorney’s general office said in a statement to ABC News that the cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined.”
The U.S. State Department did not immediately return requests for comment.
The attorney’s general office said the victims had been dead for about 10 or 11 hours when they were found, ABC reported.
There were no signs of foul play on the victims’ bodies, the attorney general’s office said.
This is a developing story.
