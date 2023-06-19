Suspect arrested after 4 people fatally shot at a residence in Idaho, reports say

Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people Sunday, according to a news report.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department about 7:30 p.m. to a residence in Kellogg, about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene.

Police found four people who died of gunshot wounds, news reports said.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in Kellogg, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

The Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported. A neighbor at the scene told the TV station that there was an ongoing dispute among neighbors at the location.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said the Kellogg Police Department and the state police were leading the investigation.