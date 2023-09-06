Advertisement
World & Nation

Montana officials shot and killed a grizzly. Its DNA linked it to a human death

A grizzly bear.
A grizzly bear walks along the North Fork of the Flathead River drainage in Montana.
(Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

On July 24, a grizzly bear in West Yellowstone killed a 48-year-old teacher on a hiking trail. Authorities attempted to capture the bear but were unable to find it.

More than a month later, on Sept. 2, a bear and its cub broke into a home, taking some dog food.

Later that day, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials captured the cub and fatally shot its mother “due to an immediate public safety threat from the bear’s food-conditioned behavior,” the department said.

Advertisement

The mother was 10 years old and had been captured previously, in 2017, for “research purposes.”

Genetic tests and a physical examination tied her to a series of incidents involving humans, including the teacher’s death in July.

FILE - In this undated trail camera photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a grizzly bear walks in the North Fork of the Flathead River drainage in Montana. Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File)

World & Nation

Grizzly bear kills hiker near Yellowstone, the third such fatal attack in as many years

A grizzly bear killed a woman over the weekend outside West Yellowstone, Mont., forcing the closure of a national forest while trackers searched for the animal.

July 24, 2023

After the fatality, authorities made “multiple efforts to trap and remove the bear” from an area that abutted homes, campgrounds and trails, including a search by an aircraft. None were successful.

The bear had been involved in at least one other incident with a human, in 2020 at Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho. That incident resulted in a person being injured and, like the fatal incident this year, was attributed to “defensive responses by the bear.”

Her cub, a 46-pound male, was being held in Helena at a Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department wildlife rehabilitation center until it could be transferred to a zoo.

Advertisement

Grizzly bears are an endangered species in America’s 48 contiguous states. By 1975, their population was only 700 to 800, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is now estimated to be almost 2,000.

World & NationAnimals & Pets
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement