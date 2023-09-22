Thousands of asylum seekers cross from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas

Over 9,000 asylum seekers and counting have crossed this week from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas, where the mayor declared a state of emergency and Border Patrol agents have become overwhelmed..
“Before, we would hear rumors, [but] nothing happened,” Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said. “But this time something happened.”
Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. signed a disaster declaration for the city on Wednesday evening. In response, the U.S. Department of Defense has sent 800 more active duty troops to Eagle Pass to assist with the processing of migrants, adding to 2,500 National Guard members there. Border holding facilities are expanding by 3,250 people to nearly 23,000 and extending home surveillance nationwide for families awaiting initial asylum screenings.
