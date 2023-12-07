Mexico City rattled by magnitude 5.8 earthquake

People in Mexico City heed orders to evacuate after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake set off the capital’s quake alarm system on Dec. 7, 2023.

Mexico City residents were rattled by a moderate magnitude 5.8 earthquake Thursday that struck to the south of the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 2:03 p.m. at a spot near Chiautla de Tapia, a rural village about 125 miles south of Mexico City in Puebla state.

The head of the federal civil defense agency said there were no immediate reports of damage anywhere around Chiautla. Acting Mexico City Mayor Martí Batres said there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries in the capital.

Advertisement

The tremor set off the Mexico City earthquake alarm system and people left apartment and office buildings in neighborhoods across the city. Groups of office workers gathered on sidewalks along the city’s downtown Reforma boulevard.