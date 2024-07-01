Top 10 Supreme Court rulings of the 2023-24 term
The Supreme Court ruled on guns, abortion, social media, the homeless and former President Trump during its 2023-24 term.
Here are the 10 biggest decisions:
- 1
Supreme Court ruled that former President Trump cannot be prosecuted for his official acts while in office.
- 2
In a ruling that limits the 2nd Amendment, the justices vote 8 to 1 that dangerous people who have threatened a domestic partner can lose their right to possess a gun.
June 21, 2024
- 3
In big win for business, Supreme Court dramatically limits rulemaking power of federal agencies
A Supreme Court ruling will make it harder to enforce new federal agency rules on the environment, worker rights and healthcare.
June 28, 2024
- 4
Supreme Court strikes down ban on rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in Las Vegas mass shooting
The U.S. Supreme Court rules that bump stocks are not the same as machine guns and cannot be outlawed.
June 14, 2024
- 5
The Supreme Court’s ruling Friday gives cities in California and the West more authority to restrict homeless encampments on sidewalks and public property.
June 28, 2024
- 6
Supreme Court tosses out conservative Christian group’s attack on the abortion pill mifepristone, the most common method of abortion in the U.S.
June 13, 2024
- 7
Supreme Court throws out obstruction charges lodged against hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters
The Supreme Court undercuts the most serious charges against Trump supporters who in the Jan. 6 riot tried to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s presidential victory.
June 28, 2024
- 8
Moving quickly to rule for Trump, Supreme Court says states may not disqualify a former president for having ‘engaged in insurrection.’
March 4, 2024
- 9
Supreme Court wipes out anticorruption law that bars officials from taking gifts for past favors
The U.S. Supreme Court rules state and local officials may take gifts and payments for steering contracts to grateful patrons.
June 26, 2024
- 10
Supreme Court dismisses Republican suit claiming Biden administration censored social media
Casting aside claims that conservatives are censored, Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit from Republican state attorneys.
June 26, 2024