Advertisement
World & Nation

Top 10 Supreme Court rulings of the 2023-24 term

Justices of the Supreme Court pose for their official photo
Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown
(Oliver Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)
By David G. SavageStaff Writer 
Share via
WASHINGTON — 

The Supreme Court ruled on guns, abortion, social media, the homeless and former President Trump during its 2023-24 term.

Here are the 10 biggest decisions:

Read more

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement