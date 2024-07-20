Pelosi addresses North Carolina Democrats, avoiding mention of Biden’s future as nominee

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker from San Francisco, speaks at a Democratic fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday.

In a state expected to help decide the presidency, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Biden’s path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.

Pelosi addressed more than 900 people at the North Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser in Raleigh — an event billed as a “Unity Dinner” during a time of discord within the party over how it will proceed in the 2024 presidential election campaign. All eyes are on Democratic leaders like Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who colleagues say has her finger on the party’s pulse, to get a glimpse of what Biden’s future holds.

The power she holds in the Democratic Party — and in the direction the party takes — was no better emphasized than in her introduction by Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.).

“When Nancy Pelosi speaks, everybody listens,” Adams said.

And with everybody listening, Pelosi gave a speech largely absent of references to Biden’s presidential bid.

Pelosi spent most of her speech recounting House battles over budget and policy, highlighting the importance of funding public education, and reiterating the dangers of the Republican agenda. When she did mention Biden, it was mostly to praise his administration’s policies.

At the end of her speech, Pelosi shifted to discussing the party’s plans in the coming months, focusing on efforts to mobilize voters rather than whom to mobilize behind.

“Are you ready for a Democratic president?” Pelosi said amid cheers. “I thought so.”

Biden’s dismal showing in his June 27 debate with Republican rival Donald Trump has led to significant fallout within the Democratic Party on whether the president is capable of winning.

The former speaker is among a growing group of prominent Democratic leaders who have expressed concerns behind closed doors over whether Biden can win in November. Pelosi has told Biden in private that Democrats may fail to regain control the House if he doesn’t drop out, but she later said their conversations were misrepresented.

Despite a swell of Democratic lawmakers calling for Biden to step aside, none of North Carolina’s seven Democratic representatives have publicly signaled support for finding a new nominee to lead the ticket.

While some reports say Biden is more open in private discussions to the idea of leaving the race, his campaign staff has continually reaffirmed his commitment to staying on as the nominee.

Brenda Pollard, a delegate from Durham who has attended five Democratic conventions, said she’s had conversations with Democrats around the state who want Biden to stay in.

“As a pledged delegate, until he says ‘I’m not,’ I’m going to continue to be pledged,” the 73-year-old said, adding later that she believes Vice President Kamala Harris has the qualifications to be president if Biden does end his run.

About 6 in 10 Democrats surveyed nationwide believe Harris has the makings of a good president, according to a recent AP-NORC Center poll.

North Carolina is home to one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in the country, pitting Democratic state Atty. Gen. Josh Stein against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The latter has become known for having a pugnacious style similar to Trump’s, making him a lightning rod for criticism about statements some have found offensive and harmful.

To reiterate the stakes of the governor’s race, Stein told the audience that voters have a choice between “two competing visions” in a close presidential election — one that he said North Carolina would play a large role in deciding.

“People in other states hunger for the kind of power that we have here in North Carolina. To possess this political power is a privilege,” he said.

Stein did not mention Biden, but instead wrapped up his speech saying Democrats will “keep the White House and defeat Donald Trump.”

Met by a standing ovation, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also took the stage, saying Biden and Harris are “all in for North Carolina.” But most of his speech highlighted other issues, such as breaking the GOP’s supermajority in the state Legislature and getting Democrats elected to statewide offices.

Cooper has become part of the national conversation on the presidential race, as pundits consider who Harris’ running mate might be if she takes Biden’s place on the ticket. Cooper’s status as a termed-out governor in a swing state, as well as his strong support of the Biden-Harris administration, has piqued some interest on his prospects.

Seminera writes for the Associated Press.