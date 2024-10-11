Advertisement
Harris rips Trump for his criticism of federal storm response and calls for ‘dignity’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris raises her hand as she speaks at a rally.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Thursday on the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Chandler, Ariz.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Isabella Volmert, Darlene Superville and Will Weissert
LAS VEGAS — 

Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House criticized Donald Trump for his attacks on the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton and suggested he was wrongly trying to turn the deadly storms to his political advantage.

Attending a town hall sponsored by Univision in Las Vegas, Harris was asked about complaints that federal officials have bungled disaster recovery efforts. She responded, “In this crisis — like in so many issues that affect the people of our country — I think it is important that leadership recognizes the dignity” to which people are entitled.

“I have to stress that this is not a time for people to play politics,” Harris added.

Those comments came after the former president spoke at the Detroit Economic Club, offering sympathy to people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the latter of which came ashore in Florida on Wednesday night. But Trump also suggested that the Biden administration’s response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina after Helene.

Trump has for several days promoted falsehoods about the federal response.

PUNTA GORDA - OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, Flood waters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Milton cuts path of destruction; at least 12 dead, millions without power

Search and rescue teams fan across Florida after Hurricane Milton strikes with storm surges up to 10 feet and 120-mph winds and pummels communities with deadly tornadoes.

Oct. 10, 2024

Harris, who visited Georgia and North Carolina after Helene, virtually attended a briefing in the White House Situation Room with President Biden on emergency efforts in Milton’s wake. In subsequent comments to reporters, Biden criticized Trump and his supporters for spreading misinformation about federal assistance available to victims.

“They’re being so damn un-American with the way they’re talking about this stuff,” Biden said, then adding directly to Trump: “Get a life, man. Help these people.”

Despite the storm, Trump and Harris are both visiting key swing states strategically, trying to increase support with key voting blocs who could decide an election expected to be exceedingly close.

Business are seen in a debris field in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

After the deluge, the lies: Misinformation and hoaxes hinder Helene recovery

False and misleading claims about Hurricane Helene are spreading about the storm and recovery efforts.

Oct. 5, 2024

In Michigan, where he’s looking to appeal primarily to blue-collar voters, Trump took a swipe at the city he happened to be campaigning in, suggesting that Detroit was “a mess.”

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” he said of Harris. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Harris responded that Trump “yet again has trashed another great American city when he was in Detroit, which is just a further piece of evidence on a very long list of why he is unfit to be president of the United States.”

Associated Press writers Volmert reported from Detroit, Superville from Las Vegas and Weissert from Washington. AP writers Christopher Rugaber, Josh Boak and Linley Sanders in Washington, Anna Johnson in Chandler, Ariz., and Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., contributed to this report.

