Brazilian police arrest 5 over alleged coup plot involving plans to kill President Lula

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasp hands during the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Brazilian police arrested five officers accused over a coup plot that included plans to overthrow the government following the 2022 elections and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, authorities said.

According to the investigation, the coup plotters also planned to kill Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Brazilian media said the five arrested included four members of the military and one police officer.

The police said that five arrest warrants have been carried out, as well as three search and seizure warrants along with other measures, including seizing the suspects’ passports and preventing them from contacting others.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized the arrests, said a police investigation revealed the coup plot involved military personnel trained in the Army’s Special Forces and a retired high-ranking official.

“The objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine the free exercise of democracy and the authority of Brazil’s judiciary,” De Moraes said in the order.

“These actions, peaking between November and December 2022, were part of a broader plan to carry out a coup d’état,” he added.

The developments Tuesday followed statements by two top Brazilian military leaders who declared to police earlier this year that former President Jair Bolsonaro presented them a plan for him to remain in power after the 2022 election, which he lost.

However, both refused and warned him that they would arrest him if he tried to execute the plan, according to judicial documents released in March.

The statements by the two added to Bolsonaro’s legal woes as prosecutors seek to find links between the far-right leader and the Jan. 8, 2023, riots that trashed government buildings in Brasilia, the capital, one week after Lula’s inauguration.

President Lula was informed of the warrants early Tuesday, according to media reports in Brazil, but has not yet commented on the police operation.

The Brazilian president is hosting the final day of the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with U.S. President Biden and other leaders. Lula made no mention of the arrests during his opening speech at the summit.

Pessoa writes for the Associated Press.