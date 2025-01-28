Danish leader on European tour as Copenhagen moves to strengthen presence in Greenland
- Share via
-
BERLIN — Denmark’s prime minister embarked on a tour of major European capitals Tuesday as the continent faces what she called “a more uncertain reality” and her country moves to strengthen its military presence in Greenland.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen planned stops in Berlin, Paris and Brussels, the latter to meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Her trip comes as new U.S. President Trump has said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to NATO and European Union member Denmark.
On Monday evening, her government announced a roughly 14.6 billion-kroner (nearly $2 billion) agreement with parties including the governments of Greenland and the Faeroe Islands to “improve capabilities for surveillance and maintaining sovereignty in the region.”
Greenland’s leader says his people don’t want to be Americans, as Trump covets territory
Greenland’s prime minister says the people of his Arctic territory don’t want to be American or Danish, but he’s open to cooperation with the U.S.
Those will include three new Arctic naval vessels, two additional long-range surveillance drones and satellite capacity, the Defense Ministry in Copenhagen said.
Frederiksen didn’t directly mention Trump’s threat in comments at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but she said that “we are facing a more uncertain reality, a reality that calls for an even more united Europe and for more cooperation.”
She pointed to Russian activities in Ukraine and beyond and said that “it is up to Europe to define the future of our continent, and I think we have to take more responsibility for our own security.”
In its announcement on the Arctic and North Atlantic region, the Danish Defense Ministry said that the parties agreed to negotiate a second agreement in the first half of this year focused on strengthening deterrence and defense.
Donald Trump floats the idea of buying Greenland, as he did in 2019. The answer is the same: No. But is that the end of it?
“We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defense in the Arctic and North Atlantic,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. “For this reason, we must strengthen our presence in the region.”
His ministry said ensuring that investments provide support for local jobs and businesses in Greenland and the Faeroe Islands will be “a focal point.” Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland’s minister of statehood and foreign affairs, said she was ”pleased with the steps we are taking towards increased security in and around Greenland” with the accord.
Greenland’s government has insisted that the territory isn’t for sale but that it is open to cooperation. The Defense Ministry statement didn’t mention Trump’s ambitions.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.