Egypt lobbies against Trump idea to empty Gaza of Palestinians as Israel makes preparations

Mohammad Naser sits by a fire on Thursday as he takes cover from the rain amid the ruins of his house, destroyed by Israeli strikes in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip.

Israel says it has begun preparations for the departure of Palestinians from Gaza despite international rejection of President Trump’s plan to empty the territory of its population. Egypt has launched a diplomatic blitz behind the scenes against the proposal, warning it would put its peace deal with Israel at risk, officials said.

The Trump administration has already dialed back aspects of the proposal after it was widely rejected internationally, saying the relocation of Palestinians would be temporary. U.S. officials have provided few details about how or when the plan would be carried out.

In a social media post Thursday, Trump said Israel would turn Gaza over to the United States after the war and that no U.S. soldiers would be needed for his plan to redevelop it.

The Palestinians have vehemently rejected Trump’s proposal, fearing that Israel would never allow refugees to return. Egypt has warned that an expulsion of Palestinians would destabilize the region and undermine its own peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence for decades.

Saudi Arabia, another key U.S. ally, has also rejected any mass transfer of Palestinians and says it will not normalize relations with Israel — a key goal of the Trump administration — without the creation of a Palestinian state that includes Gaza.

Trump and Israeli officials have depicted the proposed relocation from war-ravaged Gaza as voluntary, but the Palestinians have universally expressed their determination to remain in their homeland.

Trump and Israeli officials have not said how they would respond if Palestinians refuse to leave. But Human Rights Watch and other groups say the plan, if implemented, would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forcible relocation of the civilian population of an ethnic group from a geographic area.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that he has ordered the military to make preparations to facilitate the emigration of large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza through land crossings as well as “special arrangements for exit by sea and air.”

There were no immediate signs of such preparations on the ground.

Israel’s bombardment and ground war in Gaza — sparked by the militant Hamas group’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel — has reduced large parts of Gaza to rubble. A fragile cease-fire took hold last month.

Egypt wages a behind-the-scenes campaign

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Sissi has not publicly responded to Trump’s stunning proposal that most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians be relocated and that the United States take charge of rebuilding the territory.

Egyptian officials, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks, said Cairo has made clear to the Trump administration and Israel that it will resist any such proposal, and that its peace deal with Israel — which has stood for nearly half a century — is at risk.

One official said the message has been delivered to the Pentagon, the State Department and members of the U.S. Congress. A second official said it has also been conveyed to Israel and its Western European allies, including Britain, France and Germany.

In a statement Thursday, the Egyptian government said efforts to move Palestinians out of Gaza would constitute a “blatant violation” of international law.

A Western diplomat in Cairo, also speaking anonymously because the discussions have not been made public, confirmed receiving the message from Egypt through multiple channels. The diplomat said Egypt was very serious and viewed the plan as a threat to its national security.

Hamas, which still rules most of Gaza, has repeatedly condemned Trump’s proposal, which Trump announced at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Thursday, Hamas said that any U.S. takeover of Gaza would be considered an occupation, implying that the militant group would respond with armed resistance. The group has yet to draw any connection between its objections to Trump’s proposal and the ongoing cease-fire. It’s unclear if it will have any impact on the next release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, set for Saturday.

U.S. officials try to scale back Trump’s idea

Trump said he wanted to “permanently” resettle most of Gaza’s population in other countries and for the United States to take charge of clearing debris and rebuilding Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East” for all people. He did not rule out the deployment of U.S. troops there.

U.S. officials later appeared to try and walk it back, saying the relocation of Palestinians would be temporary and that Trump had not committed to putting American boots on the ground or spending American tax dollars in Gaza.

The Egyptian officials said their government does not believe the Palestinians need to be relocated for reconstruction to proceed and is committed to the creation of a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war.

Israel’s government is opposed to Palestinian statehood and has said it will maintain open-ended security control over both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community and considers the entire city its capital.

Last week, Egypt hosted a meeting of top diplomats from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — which was the driving force behind the 2020 Abraham Accords that Trump brokered with Israel. All five Arab nations rejected the transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza or the West Bank.

In an editorial on Thursday, Egypt’s main state-run daily, Al-Ahram, warned that “the Arab countries’ independence, their peoples’ unity and their territorial integrity are under grave threat.”

European countries reject call to take in Palestinians

Katz, the Israeli defense minister, said in a social media post Thursday that Spain, Norway, Ireland and other countries whose officials had criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza should take in the Palestinians.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares roundly rejected the idea. “Gaza is the land of Gazans,” he said in an interview with Spanish radio station RNE.

A spokesman for Ireland’s minister of foreign affairs said “the objective must be that the people of Palestine return safely to their home and any comments to the contrary are unhelpful and a source of distraction.″

Magdy writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed to this report.