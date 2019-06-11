After days of public outcry, Russia drops charges against anti-corruption reporter

In an unprecedented reversal, the Russian Interior Ministry on Tuesday said it had dropped a criminal case against a prominent anti-corruption reporter whose arrest had sparked an outpouring of protests from journalists, celebrities and Russian civil society who said the charges against him were politically motivated.
The Interior Ministry said Ivan Golunov, an investigative journalist with the independent Meduza news site, would be released immediately from house arrest and the case against him canceled because of a lack of evidence.
Police arrested Golunov on June 6 and charged him with dealing drugs on a large scale. He and his supporters denied the charges and said the case against him was retaliation for his investigative reporting into high-level corruption in Moscow. Golunov, 38, said he had been beaten during a police interrogation. A doctor diagnosed him with several broken ribs and a concussion.
Since his arrest, hundreds of journalists from the independent and pro-Kremlin media have picketed outside of police stations across the country as well as in front of the Moscow courthouse where Golunov was charged on Saturday and placed under house arrest. On Monday, three major newspapers ran full, front pages with the words “I/We are Ivan Golunov” to show solidarity with the growing backlash against the government’s persecution of one of the country’s most prominent — and prolific — investigative reporters.
In addition, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told the Tass Russian news agency that he has petitioned for the dismissal of the two police officers who initiated the case against Golunov. The ministry has asked the country’s Investigative Committee, which reviews high-level investigations in Russia, to examine the police action during Golunov’s arrest and detainment.
Ayres is a special correspondent. This is a developing story that will be updated.