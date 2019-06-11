After days of public outcry, Russia drops charges against anti-corruption reporter

Since his arrest, hundreds of journalists from the independent and pro-Kremlin media have picketed outside of police stations across the country as well as in front of the Moscow courthouse where Golunov was charged on Saturday and placed under house arrest. On Monday, three major newspapers ran full, front pages with the words “I/We are Ivan Golunov” to show solidarity with the growing backlash against the government’s persecution of one of the country’s most prominent — and prolific — investigative reporters.