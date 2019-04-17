Advertisement

Alan García, Peru’s former president, shoots himself before arrest

By Associated Press
Apr 17, 2019 | 6:05 AM
| LIMA, Peru
Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia, shown arriving at the prosecutor office in Lima on Nov. 15, shot himself as authorities prepared to arrest him Wednesday, his lawyer said. (Ernesto Benavides / AFP/Getty Images)

A lawyer for former Peruvian President Alan García says the leader shot himself before being detained by police amid allegations he received illegal payment from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

García’s condition was unknown.

Lawyer Erasmo Reyna confirmed the shooting on Wednesday to local television outlet N.

Judicial orders obtained by the Associated Press said an order for García's arrest had been issued.

The ex-president was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

Odebrecht is at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal after admitting in a 2016 plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it paid corrupt officials across Latin America nearly $800 million in exchange for major infrastructure contracts.

