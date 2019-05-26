Netanyahu struggles to form new Israeli government as deadline approaches

Israeli citizens do not vote for individual candidates but for political parties, and Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White party came in nearly even, with 36 seats for Likud and 35 for Gantz’s party out of 120 in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. To form a government, Netanyahu has been seeking the support of smaller parties that won seats, including ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious parties and the secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party of Avigdor Lieberman, his former defense minister.