Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on rehabilitation tour

That transactional relationship is what Trump points to as he fails to hold the crown prince responsible for the Oct. 2 killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The American intelligence community, led by the CIA, has concluded that Mohammed likely ordered or at least knew of the slaying, despite his denials. Trump has said he has doubts about the CIA conclusion, and that arms sales and oil prices are more important anyway.