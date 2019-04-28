Spain’s Socialists poised for election victory as far-right Vox climbs

Spain’s governing Socialist Workers Party appeared poised to claim victory Sunday in the country’s third general election in four years but failed to achieve a majority in parliament. The early results likely pave the way for weeks, if not months, of negotiations with left-wing and nationalist parties to form a coalition government — staving off a right-wing surge.
The Socialists will likely negotiate a coalition with the anti-austerity party Podemos and separatist Catalan and Basque parties. If they don’t form a government within several months, the country would have to vote again in a fresh set of general elections — a repetition of 2015, when inconclusive elections led to months of failed negotiations and repeat elections in 2016.
Sunday’s vote saw the first far-right party, Vox, enter Spain’s parliament since the country’s transition to democracy 40 years ago, following the death of dictator Francisco Franco. The xenophobic party echoes Franco’s nationalist rhetoric and follows the populist playbook seen in recent years across Europe, stoking fear of immigrants and demonizing feminists.
The election came less than a year after Spain’s previous prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, was ousted in a vote of no confidence stemming from corruption in his Popular Party. Socialist Pedro Sánchez formed a minority government with the support of Catalan separatists, leading his critics to accuse him of being too friendly with the independentistas.
Sánchez could not hold his fragile grip on power. In February, he called for a snap general election after failing to pass a national budget. The same Catalan separatists who had backed him last year did not support his budget, citing the impasse over Catalan independence.
Questions of identity and national unity shaped the election, with leaders on the right building their campaigns on messages of Spanish pride and a sharp repudiation of Catalan separatism.
The Catalan independence conflict came to a head in October 2017 when separatists held an unconstitutional independence referendum, which drew 40% of eligible voters but saw 90% vote to secede. Three weeks later, Carles Puigdemont, the region’s president at the time, declared independence — leading to Spain’s deepest constitutional crisis since its return to democracy.
As a result, the Spanish government, then led by the Popular Party, fired the Catalan parliament, wrested control of the region, began arresting the movement’s leaders and called for fresh regional elections in December.
While separatists criticized the government for cracking down, some on the right argued the Popular Party was too soft on the independentistas.
In response, some Popular Party voters turned to Vox, which seeks to suppress regional autonomy in Catalonia.
