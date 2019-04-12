Sudan's transitional leader steps down a day after President Bashir is ousted

Sudan's defense minister said on TV Friday that he's stepping down as transitional leader a day after the country's embattled autocratic president was ousted
Gen. Awad Ibn Auf also announced his successor, Army Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, general inspector of the armed forces, as head of the transitional council.
Ibn Auf said: "I, the head of the military council, announce I am giving up the post," he said, adding that he took the decision to preserve unity of the armed forces.
Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have been rallying in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum, the capital, demonstrating against the military takeover of power after ousting longtime ruler Omar Hassan Ahmed Bashir on Thursday.
Ibn Auf, in his mid-60s, is a longtime insider in the leadership of Bashir's 30-year rule. He rose up in the ranks to become chief of Sudan's military intelligence and was made defense minister in 2015. Bashir named him as a vice president in February.
He was among the Sudanese officials placed on a U.S. sanctions list for his role in the bloodshed in the western region of Darfur. Bashir, 75, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide over the conflict in which 200,000 people were killed.