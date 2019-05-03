Thailand’s enigmatic king to be crowned in first royal coronation in nearly 70 years

Suthida, who is reported to be 40, first came into public view about three years ago and had been given the title of deputy commander of the king’s security detail. Military ranks have been bestowed on members of the royal family before; as crown prince, Vajiralongkorn famously appointed as Air Chief Marshal his pet dog Foo Foo, an irrepressible poodle who once jumped onto a table at a royal gala and lapped from the U.S. ambassador’s water glass.