Exclusive (and serious!) Kevin Hart video about his audiobook, 'I Can't Make This Up'

How did Kevin Hart get to be, well, Kevin Hart? The hilarious, wildly successful comedian tells his story and shares his wisdom in the new book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

The book, which goes on sale Tuesday, is published in print by 37 Ink/Atria and as an unabridged audiobook by Audible, which Hart reads. In the exclusive clip above, Hart explains what it was like undertaking the audiobook narration.

Kevin Hart performing in Las Vegas in 2016.

The video provides a rare look at Hart without his comedic edge. And that is reflected in parts of his book, which includes stories about growing up poor, success and failure in Hollywood, and the passage below where he talks seriously about what it was like for him after his mom died.

Of course, he’s also told jokes about the funeral. As serious as the book is, it’s also full of hysterical riffs by Hart. There are futile efforts to impress girls, dealing with hecklers and the time he got high with Snoop. Plus the excerpt below.

Hart will be in Los Angeles signing “I Can’t Make This Up” at 7 p.m. June 12 at Barnes & Noble at the Grove; wristbands for the event will be distributed that day beginning at 9 a.m.

