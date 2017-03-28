A new book from the long-gone Jeff Buckley

The handwritten journals of Jeff Buckley, the singer-songwriter who died tragically in 1997 at age 30, will be reproduced in a forthcoming book from Da Capo Press.

Rolling Stone reports that “Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice” is scheduled to be published in spring 2019, months before the 25th anniversary of “Grace,” Buckley's only studio album.

Buckley became a cult favorite after the release of “Grace” in 1994. Although the album didn't sell well, Buckley scored a minor hit with the single “Last Goodbye,” and his cover of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah” is now considered a classic.

He went missing on May 29, 1997, while swimming in the Wolf River in Memphis, Tenn. His body was recovered days later, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Several compilation and live albums have been posthumously released by Buckley's estate, most recently "You and I" in 2016, which collects some of the singer's early recordings.

"His Own Voice" will be edited by Mary Guibert, Buckley's mother, and David Browne, a Rolling Stone editor. Buckley’s father was Tim Buckley, a well-regarded folk-turned-rock musician who died of a heroin overdose at age 28 in 1975. Browne wrote the 2001 biography “Dream Brother: The Lives and Music of Jeff and Tim Buckley.”

In a release about the upcoming book, Guibert said, “There have been and probably always will be those who wish to speak for my son, take credit for his success or put words in his mouth. In choosing these pages to share with the world, I'm giving him the chance to speak with his own voice, for the record ... and for his fans to see what a sweet, funny, amazing human being he was."

The book will feature not only Buckley's journals but also letters and photographs from the singer's estate, Rolling Stone reports.

An audiobook version of "His Own Voice" will also be released in 2019, featuring some of Buckley's personal recordings, including his voicemail greetings and similar ephemera.