Beyoncé will release a $300, 600-page coffee table book

Heads up, Beyhive: pop star Beyoncé Knowles is releasing a 600-page coffee table book that details the making of her landmark 2016 album, “Lemonade.”

“How to Make Lemonade” is part of a limited-edition box set that also includes two vinyl LPs, Vogue reports. The set is being pre-sold on Beyoncé’s website for $299.99.

“The 600+ page hardcover book includes hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of LEMONADE, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments,” the singer's website says.

In addition to the artwork, the book contains writing and lyrics from the former Destiny's Child singer, as well as poetry by Warsan Shire, the British author whose work appeared on the “Lemonade” album.

The foreword to the book was written by Michael Eric Dyson, the radio host, professor and prolific author of books like “Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster” and, most recently, “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America.”

People magazine features some of the photos found in the book, including ones featuring Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and their now 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The album “Lemonade” became an instant smash hit when it was released in April 2016. A concept album about love and infidelity, the record spawned several hit singles, including “Hold Up,” “Sorry” and “Formation.”