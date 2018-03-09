Women tend the flames of their ambition in Shobha Rao's 'Girls Burn Brighter'

That love is not precisely platonic or romantic. It doesn't really matter, because where these girls come from, any attachment between females is risky. Rao wisely takes her time in these early chapters delineating how sere and tough Indravalli life is. Because it's not just about the poverty. It's about being born female in a section of Indian society, poor and industrial, that gives everything to men. Curry, technology, whiskey, firewood, housing, education, sexual power, sexual satisfaction, personal fulfillment — name a thing, a category, a concept even, and it is given to the fathers, the sons, the bridegrooms, the husbands, on and on again in a vicious cycle. Women are allowed the "gifts" of household toil and brief shining wedding celebrations if lucky enough to come from a family that can afford a dowry. Women are usually in competition with one another for a place higher in the household pecking order.