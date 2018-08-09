R.O. Kwon's 'The Incendiaries' is a blazing read

The schisms between them are clear from the start, if you’re looking for them. Edwards College, which they both attend, is full of privileged middle- and upper-class kids. Trying to fit in that world and with his fraternity brothers, Will invents a new reality for himself, one in which his father didn’t leave his mother, she didn’t sink into a deep depression, he has no financial worries. He can’t sustain the ruse for long, not when he’s working hours a week at a restaurant. Eventually, Phoebe finds out — and she’s angry. But she has her own secrets: She is haunted by grief and guilt over the death of her mother. Phoebe first dealt with it by drinking too much, taking any drug that was offered to her, sleeping around — trying to drown herself in other people and their emotions so she wouldn’t have to face her own. But then Will came along, a steady presence. Except Phoebe keeps searching for something — and that something becomes John Leal.