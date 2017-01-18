Alias Books in West L.A., which opened in 1959, is closing

One of Los Angeles’ oldest used bookstores, Alias Books, will close March 14 after 58 years in business.

Owner Brian Paeper took over from original owner Ken Hyre in 2002. The two struck up a friendship when Paeper, who was considering leaving Los Angeles, went to Alias to sell his own books. He ended up staying in Los Angeles — and at Alias, where he apprenticed in the new and antiquarian book trade before taking over the store — for good.

The building at 1650 Sawtelle Blvd. was purchased more than two years ago by property developers with plans to build condominiums. “I knew it was coming,” said Paeper, in a soft-spoken, Dutch-accented voice. “The plans had been approved. I don’t think there was any objection on the part of City Council.”

Alias’ moving sale began Monday: Books are 40% off across the board and any remainders will be donated to the Inglewood library. Paeper also plans on having a closing party (“it’s going to be more like a wake”) as a way to a thank his loyal customers, some of whom have been visiting the store since childhood.

In addition to buying from post-grads and empty-nesters and anyone else unloading a few boxes of books, Alias acquired its stock by purchasing private collections and libraries. Some of those hauls have been epic: Paeper once got his hands on a portion of the personal stash of an L.A. City College librarian, John B. Nomland, who “had a huge library, maybe 150,000 books.”

“He specialized in poetry,” said Paeper. “Signed Neruda, signed Ted Hughes.” It’s the stuff of used bookstore fantasies: opening a dusty book to find a literary hero’s signature on the title page.

Paeper intends to reopen Alias elsewhere. “We’re looking at West Adams,” he said, “maybe a little bit off the beaten track.”

The perfect location has yet to present itself. “I’m not just going to move to a new location for continuity,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of finding four walls and putting up shelves.” Alias occupies what Paeper described as a run-down building, which he feels adds to the used bookstore mystique. “It’s like the anti Apple store, where everything is smooth, the surfaces are shiny.… Here everything is off just a little bit. There’s something about that experience.”

Paeper opened Alias Books East in Atwater Village with his brother Patrick in 2009. Alias' Atwater location is doing well, he said.

Although he’ll be shuttering Alias’ original location, Paeper has faith in the book business. “It isn’t dire. I do think that there’s room for bookstores,” he said. “I believe in these places.”

