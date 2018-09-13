More than 800 sign petition questioning ALOUD changes

David L. Ulin, speaking on behalf of the ad-hoc committee that organized the petition, said that the group hopes to accomplish two main goals. “The first is to express our respect and give honor to everything that Louise and Maureen have done with ALOUD over the years. We think they deserve to be recognized for their profound contribution to the literary culture of Los Angeles,” he said. “The other is we hope to engage the Library Foundation in an open conversation about their plans both for ALOUD and literary public programming for the future.”