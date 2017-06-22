You may have Amazon credits, but you need to spend them fast

The good news is: You may have credits waiting for you in your Amazon account. Hello, Amazon wishlist!
The bad news is: You have only until Saturday to use them. They’re there in the first place because Apple and five major publishing houses — Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin and Simon & Schuster — were found guilty of colluded to fix e-book prices.
If you purchased an e-book from a major publisher between April 2010 and May 21, 2012, from iBooks, Amazon, Barnes and Noble or Kobo, chances are you’re eligible and will receive a $6.93 credit for New York Times bestsellers and $1.57 for everything else.
For Amazon purchases, sign in here on Amazon’s site to find out if you have a credit.
For credit for ebooks purchased elsewhere, use this settlement page to reach your ebook vendor.
According to attorneys, Apple and the publishing companies manipulated the market to cause e-book prices to jump 30% to 50% overnight. After a class-action lawsuit was filed, a $400-million settlement was made final in 2016. The credits are part of Apple’s consumer payback.