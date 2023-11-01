The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 5

Hardcover fiction

1. The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A suspenseful globe-trotting sequel to “The Firm.”

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

4. Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner: $28) An enslaved woman’s journey south follows the outlines of Dante’s “Inferno.”

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. The Secret by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) A new entry in the Jack Reacher series involves a series of deaths that could point to a great conspiracy.

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

8. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, translated by Todd Portnowitz (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.

2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

5. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential regardless of innate talent.

6. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.

7. Romney: A Reckoning by McKay Coppins (Scribner: $32) A biography of the U.S. senator who stood up to Donald Trump.

8. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary and eccentric film director tells his full, wild story.

9. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.

10. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (Norton : $30) A bemused portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

6. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $17)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

4. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)

8. Indigenous Continent by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright: $22)

9. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $18)

10. The Best American Essays 2023 by Vivian Gornick, Robert Atwan (Eds.) (Mariner: $19)