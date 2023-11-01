The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 5
Hardcover fiction
1. The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A suspenseful globe-trotting sequel to “The Firm.”
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
4. Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner: $28) An enslaved woman’s journey south follows the outlines of Dante’s “Inferno.”
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. The Secret by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) A new entry in the Jack Reacher series involves a series of deaths that could point to a great conspiracy.
7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
8. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, translated by Todd Portnowitz (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
5. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential regardless of innate talent.
6. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
7. Romney: A Reckoning by McKay Coppins (Scribner: $32) A biography of the U.S. senator who stood up to Donald Trump.
8. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary and eccentric film director tells his full, wild story.
9. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
10. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (Norton : $30) A bemused portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.
…
Paperback fiction
1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
3. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
6. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
8. A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $17)
9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
3. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
4. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)
8. Indigenous Continent by Pekka Hämäläinen (Liveright: $22)
9. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $18)
10. The Best American Essays 2023 by Vivian Gornick, Robert Atwan (Eds.) (Mariner: $19)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.