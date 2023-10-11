The week’s bestselling books, October 15

Hardcover fiction

1. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.

2. Death Valley by Melissa Broder (Scribner: $27) A woman contemplating death has a meaningful encounter with a giant cactus.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

6. The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A young woman escapes a Virginia colony and fights for survival.

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

10. The Iliad by Homer, Emily Wilson (Trans.) (W. W. Norton: $40) One of the first women to translate “The Odyssey” takes on Homer’s epic prequel.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton: $30)

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

4. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.

5. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.

6. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.

7. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.

8. A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $28) The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s memoir of immigration and identity.

9. Begin Again by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel: $27) The children’s book author crafts an illustrated guide to humanity for all ages.

10. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

4. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

5. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $18)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

9. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)

9. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

10. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)