The week’s bestselling books, October 15
Hardcover fiction
1. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.
2. Death Valley by Melissa Broder (Scribner: $27) A woman contemplating death has a meaningful encounter with a giant cactus.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
6. The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A young woman escapes a Virginia colony and fights for survival.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
10. The Iliad by Homer, Emily Wilson (Trans.) (W. W. Norton: $40) One of the first women to translate “The Odyssey” takes on Homer’s epic prequel.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton: $30)
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
4. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
5. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.
6. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.
7. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
8. A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $28) The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s memoir of immigration and identity.
9. Begin Again by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel: $27) The children’s book author crafts an illustrated guide to humanity for all ages.
10. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
4. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
5. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $18)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
3. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)
9. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
10. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
