Books: Writing and gun violence, women in criticism, politics at the Festival of Books and more

What can poetry do in the face of gun violence? Critic at large Adriana E. Ramirez attended a reading — in Florida, not long after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland — that paired the work of poets with the voices of the families of survivors. "Throughout the anthology and evening, the image of a loved one, usually a mother, still crying, still holding on, permeates," she writes. "The image emerges again and again, but it's never old. The pain of losing someone is always fresh, always necessary."