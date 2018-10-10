These are the finalists for the 2018 National Book Awards

This is the first year since 1983 that a National Book Award for Translated Literature will be awarded, and books published by independent presses dominated the new prize's shortlist. Europa Editions landed two of its books on the list: Négar Djavadi's "Disoriental" and Domenico Starnone's "Trick," the latter of which was translated by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jhumpa Lahiri. Rounding out the new prize's list were Hanne Ørstavik's ”Love” (Archipelago Books), Yoko Tawada's "The Emissary" (New Directions Publishing) and Olga Tokarczuk's "Flights" (Riverhead Books).