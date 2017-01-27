In solidarity with the women's marches, Carole King releases a new version of an old song

Inspired by the various women’s marches across the country and world last week, Carole King has shared a stripped-down, previously unreleased recording of a song called “One Small Voice,” originally released on her 1983 album, “Speeding Time.”

“On January 21, 2017 men, women, and children of all ages with a variety of political views marched peacefully in ‘Women’s Marches’ on seven continents around the world,” King wrote in a Huffington Post article posted Thursday.

“I marched in a snowstorm in Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63), with 29 other people comprising half the town,” she said. “I carried a handmade sign that said ‘One Small Voice’ because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.”

The song, which begins with the lyrics, “The emperor’s got no clothes on,” is available for free streaming and download, because, says King, “it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.”

Hear the new version of “One Small Voice” below.

