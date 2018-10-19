Proposition 10: Here's why you should vote for a measure even though it won't instantly help renters

Stanford economist Rebecca Diamond and colleagues, examining the evolution of rent control in San Francisco from 1979 through the present, found in a recent paper that the law enabled a sizable percentage of residents to remain in the city rather than being driven out. But they also asserted that it encouraged landlords to seek exemptions for their properties by converting them to condos or moving in because owner-occupied buildings also were exempt. As a result, they say, rent control fueled the gentrification of San Francisco and increased income inequality by creating more housing for rich tenants and condo buyers. (It’s also probable that the tech-fueled housing demand in that city encourages gentrification on its own.)