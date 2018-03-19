Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete' relocating to California due to state tax credit

"Sneaky Pete," the Amazon drama series starring Giovanni Ribisi, is relocating to California from the New York area due to the California tax incentive program that has approved $9.2 million for the show's third season.
The California Film Commission said Monday that "Sneaky Pete" is expected to spend more than $53 million in qualified expenditures for its upcoming season and will employ nearly 250 cast members, 220 crew and 2,510 extras. Qualified expenditures don't include star salaries or other above-the-line expenses.
"Sneaky Pete," which is a Sony Pictures Television production, was created by actor Bryan Cranston and David Shore. Its first two seasons were set in upstate New York and filmed in New York City and in the surrounding suburbs.
The show is the 13th series to relocate to California under the state's expanded tax credit program that went into effect in 2015, and is the third show to move from the New York area following Showtime's "The Affair" and Netflix's "The OA."
Other shows to recently relocate production to California include Fox's "Lucifer" and FX's "Legion," both of which had shot in Vancouver.
The $9.2 million in tax credits allocated to "Sneaky Pete" is part of the California Film Commission's latest TV application period, which was open only to relocating series and recurring series already accepted into the program.
The period also includes the third season of NBC's "This Is Us," which has been approved for $11.4 million in tax credits.