Discovery extends CEO David Zaslav's contract through 2023

Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav has extended his stock-rich employment contact for five years, keeping the executive at the helm of the New York-based television company through December 2023.
Financial details of the agreement were not made public, although the company noted that the compensation package will make Zaslav “a significant, long-term shareholder in Discovery.” In past years, stock-rich payouts have made Zaslav, 58, one of the country’s highest paid executives.
Zaslav received compensation valued at $42.2 million last year — which was $6 million more than Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger was paid to run a much larger company, according to regulatory filings.
Meanwhile, Zaslav collected $37.2 million in 2016 and $32.4 million in 2015.
The former NBC executive joined Discovery as its CEO in 2007, running such nonfiction programming channels as Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN and Discovery ID. He has helped the company build a significant overseas presence.
The new employment deal, announced Wednesday, came four months after Discovery completed its $12-billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, which added Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV to Discovery’s portfolio.
Zaslav also helped structure a partnership with the PGA Tour to create an international golf service, which will be available outside the U.S., and include television and streaming rights to PGA Tour media properties.
Discovery stock on Wednesday closed up 20 cents to $26.58. Shares have rebounded this year after a tough period for cable TV programmers that have been squeezed by cord-cutting.
“David has done an extraordinary job over the past 11 years,” John Malone, a Discovery board member and chairman of Liberty Media Corp., one of Discovery’s leading shareholders, said in a statement. “His vision and hard work have brought Discovery to new heights, increasing its global scale and market share and creating a unique portfolio of beloved brands.”