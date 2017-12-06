Disney CEO Bob Iger expected to stay past 2019 if Fox deal happens

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger may stay at the company longer than expected if it buys major entertainment assets from 21st Century Fox.

Iger had said he would retire from the Burbank entertainment giant when his deal there expires in 2019.

But the sale of Fox assets probably would face a lengthy regulatory review, meaning the transaction wouldn’t close until 2019.

The Disney board is expected to extend Iger’s contract so that he can oversee the integration of Fox properties with Disney, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

However, Iger has not extended his contract yet, and Disney may not buy Fox, which also is considering bids from other companies.

A Disney spokeswoman declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Iger would probably stay past 2019 in the event of a Fox acquisition.

Disney is in high-level talks to buy properties, including the 20th Century Fox film and television studio.

Disney’s negotiations with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox have accelerated in recent days and soon could result in a deal worth more than $60 billion.

Insiders have said a deal could give Fox Chief Executive James Murdoch, one of Rupert’s sons, a prominent role at Disney, and that eventually could make him a possible candidate to succeed Iger.

Along with the film and television studio, Disney would buy Fox cable channels, including FX and National Geographic, and its international holdings, which include a stake in the European pay-TV service Sky and operations in India and Latin America, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Iger’s contract has been extended three times since he became CEO in 2005 amid a protracted search for a successor.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder