ESPN suspends Jemele Hill over tweet suggesting boycott of Dallas Cowboys' advertisers

ESPN suspended “SportsCenter” host Jemele Hill on Monday for violating the sports network’s social media policy.

Hill tweeted in response to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ announcement that players would be benched if they did not stand during the national anthem.

"Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts," she wrote.

In a second tweet, Hill said, "If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players."

ESPN found the comments in violation of its social media guidelines. Hill had already run afoul of them when she called President Trump a white supremacist, but she was not suspended.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill is the co-host of the 3 p.m. PDT “SportsCenter” with Michael Smith.

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio