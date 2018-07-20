Paul Manafort's filmmaker daughter releases new movie 'Rosy' under a pseudonym

Jessica Manafort’s IMDB page says that she was accepted into New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2000 “after receiving a recommendation from the legendary director Martin Scorsese.” She graduated with honors in 2004, according to the webpage. “Rosy” is Manafort’s highest-profile project to date. The film is a “thriller with dark comedic undertones that explores a young woman’s attempt to break free from male toxicity by using her sexuality to empower herself,” according to a description of it provided by the filmmaker.