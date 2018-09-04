NFL faces challenging field as new season kicks off, but it's still TV's top attraction

Overall viewing for the NFL across all TV networks was down about 10% in the 2017 regular season, following an 8% drop the prior year, according to Nielsen data. Super Bowl LII was the most watched program of 2018, with 103.4 million viewers, but it experienced a year-to-year decline of 7% — and the smallest audience since 2009. NBC’s “NFL Sunday Night Football,” the top show in prime time, averaged 18.2 million viewers, down 10% from the previous year, prompting further concern about waning interest in America’s most popular sport.