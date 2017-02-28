Hollywood studios help L.A. with 2024 Olympics bid

Four Hollywood studios are teaming up with the city of Los Angeles to promote its bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. will bring their combined star power and media savvy to boost L.A.’s chances of bringing the Games back to the city for the first time in more than 30 years.

L.A. is going head to head with Paris for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, after Budapest, Hungary, withdrew its bid earlier this month. The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce its choice in September.

The studios are working with the LA 2024 bid committee on marketing and promotional content. A recent social media campaign featured past Olympians picking their favorite Oscar-winning and nominated movies. Participants included track athlete Allyson Felix, who chose “Chariots of Fire,” and swimmer Haley Anderson, who picked “La La Land.”

“That came from a conversation with NBCUniversal,” said Jeff Millman, a committee spokesman. “We regularly consult with [the studios] to promote the bid.”

The committee said it also intends to offer partnerships between Hollywood talent and the Olympic Channel, the official digital streaming service that features original programming and live sports events.

If L.A. wins the bid, the committee said that it will use Hollywood talent for the opening and closing ceremonies.

“We want to amplify the unique power of L.A.’s storytellers to promote the Games like never before and to capture the imagination of a generation,” Casey Wasserman, the media and sports executive who serves as LA 2024 chairman, said in a statement.

The committee said that the Games would also feature an arts festival showcasing international artists and the historic role of Hollywood and Los Angeles in shaping the film industry.

L.A. held a countywide Olympics arts festival in 1984, which was the last time the city hosted the Summer Games.

