NBC News executive ousted over 'inappropriate conduct' with female employees

Matt Zimmerman, the executive in charge of booking for NBC News, has been fired for what the company called “inappropriate conduct” with female employees at the network.

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at [parent company NBCUniversal], which violated company policy. As a result he has been dismissed,” an NBC News representative said in a statement.

Women at NBC News brought Zimmerman’s alleged behavior to the attention of the company in light of the heightened attention on sexual harassment that has resulted from the allegations brought against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, comedian Louis C.K., director Brett Ratner, NPR executive Michael Oreskes and a host of media and entertainment industry names.

At least one woman told the company’s human resources department that her career was damaged as a result of relationship with Zimmerman, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

Earlier this month, NBC News cut ties with political analyst Mark Halperin after CNN reported that he allegedly sexually harassed women during his 10-year tenure as political director of ABC News from 1997 to 2007.

Zimmerman handled booking for NBC’s “Today” program until 2014, when he was elevated to an executive vice president’s role that put him in charge of a collaborative booking unit formed within the news division.

Zimmerman was not available to comment.

