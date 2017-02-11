With Star Wars land still two years away, Disneyland raises prices

If you have saved all year to strap on your mouse ears and go crazy on the tea cup ride at Disneyland, you are going to need to save a bit more.

Starting Sunday, the admission prices for Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure Park in Anaheim are going up $2 for daily passes and as much as $20 for some multi-day tickets and annual passes.

Similar price hikes have been announced for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Daily tickets for the Anaheim theme parks vary in price, depending on daily demand. On peak-demand days, a one-day adult ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure climbs to $124, up from $119. On low-demand days, a one-day adult ticket jump to $97, from $95.

The biggest price increase will be for a three-day ticket to both parks, which climbs to $315 for adults, from $295.

“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks,” Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said.

The prices increase despite the closure of several attractions in Frontierland to make way for construction of the $1-billion, 14-acre Star Wars expansion, which won’t be open until 2019.

Starting in January of last year, the park permanently closed Big Thunder Ranch in Frontierland, Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree. Disneyland also temporarily closed nearby attractions on the Rivers of America — mainly Fantasmic, the Mark Twain Riverboat, the Sailing Ship Columbia, the Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the Disneyland Railroad and the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes.

Still, Disney has offered something new to go with the higher prices.

In January, Disneyland relaunched the classic Main Street Electrical Parade, the cavalcade of blinking lights and relentlessly cheery electronic music that was born in 1972. The parade returned to its home park after running for several years in Disney parks in Florida, Paris, Tokyo and at California Adventure Park. The nightly parade runs until June.

At California Adventure Park, Disney is remodeling its popular elevator-drop ride, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, to become an attraction based on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” superheroes. The new ride is expected to open this summer.

