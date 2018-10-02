Tesla Model 3 deliveries surge, and production matches forecast

Tesla Inc. posted a surge in electric-car deliveries that could prove pivotal to earning an elusive profit, overcoming a series of distracting missteps by Chief Executive Elon Musk.
The company said Tuesday that it handed over 83,500 vehicles in the third quarter, double its second-quarter total. Of those deliveries, 55,840 were Model 3 sedans, in the range of what Tesla forecast as it finally started to mass-manufacture the car.
The results could prove to be a watershed moment for Musk, who jeopardized his future with Tesla by falsely claiming he had the funding and investor support to take the company private. He settled fraud charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission last week by agreeing to pay $20 million and step down as chairman for at least three years. The agency initially sought to bar him from serving as an officer or director, a pursuit that would have overshadowed the progress the company has made in manufacturing more vehicles.
Tesla produced 53,239 Model 3s in the quarter, in line with the 50,000-to-55,000 range that the company had forecast. An additional 8,048 of the sedans were in transit to customers.
Tesla and its supporters went to great lengths to boost deliveries as the quarter came to a close. Owners volunteered in droves at stores and service centers to help answer questions for customers, many of whom are new to electric cars. The company also offered incentives including free charging and referral-program perks to entice purchases.
Musk, 47, has been candid on Twitter about Tesla still having kinks to work out in smoothly getting cars to customers. He has responded to several frustrated buyers to apologize for delays and said the company has left what he called “production hell,” only to end up in “delivery logistics hell.” Still, he said problems such as a shortage of vehicle carriers will be easier to solve than the manufacturing woes that plagued the company after Model 3 output began last year.
Tesla shares were essentially flat in the first minutes of trading Tuesday.