Tesla Model 3 deliveries surge, and production matches forecast

The results could prove to be a watershed moment for Musk, who jeopardized his future with Tesla by falsely claiming he had the funding and investor support to take the company private. He settled fraud charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission last week by agreeing to pay $20 million and step down as chairman for at least three years. The agency initially sought to bar him from serving as an officer or director, a pursuit that would have overshadowed the progress the company has made in manufacturing more vehicles.