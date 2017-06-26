California Inc.: Jay-Z album comes with streaming-service string attached

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Financial markets will be keeping an eye this week on developing efforts by Republican lawmakers to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Senate last week released its version of a bill passed by the House, which includes big cuts to Medicaid and the possibility of millions more Americans being uncovered. Republicans say their bill would be an improvement over the Affordable Care Act by lowering premiums and giving states more flexibility.

LOOKING AHEAD

Murdoch deal: Britain’s secretary of state for culture, Karen Bradley, said she will decide by Thursday whether to require additional regulatory scrutiny of the nearly $15-billion bid by Rupert Murdoch’s company, 21st Century Fox, for full control of Sky, the European pay-TV company. Bradley can either approve the controversial transaction or refer it to the Competition and Markets Authority. Some in Britain worry that the deal will give the Murdoch family too much control over media in Britain.

State spending plan: Friday is the deadline for Gov. Jerry Brown to enact a budget for 2017-2018. The governor is considering a $183-billion budget sent to him by the Legislature, a plan that broadly boosts government spending while continuing the recent effort to build up cash reserves. The budget approved by lawmakers allocates $105.6 billion to healthcare and $74.5 billion to K-12 schools and community colleges,

Minions are back: The yellow, Tic Tac-shaped goofballs return Friday as Universal Pictures and its in-house animation group Illumination Entertainment unleash the computer-animated comedy “Despicable Me 3,” starring Steve Carell, on American theater screens. Analysts are waiting to see the box office returns (estimates sit at $90 million or more) but — spoiler alert -- they will be huge. “Despicable Me 2” opened with $83 million in 2013, followed by the “Minions” spinoff two years later ($115 million).

Bank closing: This is the final week of operation for Banamex USA, the troubled Citigroup banking subsidiary based in Century City. Last year, Citigroup agreed to shut it down after the subsidiary was fined $140 million over its anti-money-laundering systems. Citigroup also agreed in May to pay $97.5 million over Banamex violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. Banamex served customers doing business in Mexico and the U.S. A separate Banamex bank continues to operate in Mexico.

Music for some: Jay-Z, platinum-selling rapper and founder of the brand Roc Nation, will release his new album, "4:44," on Friday, but some fans are complaining about being left out. The album will be released exclusively on the streaming service Jay-Z co-owns, Tidal, with customers of Sprint getting free access. Sprint is one of the primary investors in Tidal. Jay-Z’s wife, Beyonce, also issued her most recent album, "Lemonade," as a Tidal exclusive.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section looks at trends on the age-discrimination front. The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act turns 50 this year — about the age when many American workers begin to encounter the kinds of biases the law was intended to prevent. At this “milestone of middle age,” quipped Victoria Lipnic, acting chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the law is grappling with new forms of age discrimination in the Internet era.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Over at Uber: Travis Kalanick resigned as head of ride-hailing service Uber, just a week into a leave of absence spurred by the death of his mother and meant to quell concerns about his management style amid a torrent of scandals at the company. His ouster was orchestrated by investors, led by the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Benchmark. But some Uber employees immediately started a petition calling on the board of directors to bring Kalanick back.

Housing prices: Los Angeles County’s median home price has reached its highest level ever, real estate firm CoreLogic reported. CoreLogic said the county’s median price in May rose 6.8% from a year earlier to reach $560,500 on sales that jumped 4.8%. But when inflation is figured in, prices have still not reached the level of summer 2007, when home values peaked right before the housing bubble burst and the national economy crashed.

Solar power glut: California is producing so much solar electricity that it’s paying other states to take some of it. Why doesn’t California, a champion of renewable energy, use all the solar power it can generate? The answer, in part, is that the state has achieved dramatic success in increasing renewable energy production. But it also reflects sharp conflicts over the best way to weave these new electricity sources into a system dominated by power generated by fossil fuels.